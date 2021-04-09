Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Buys 152 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 47.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 71,528 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.10. 1,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,333. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

