Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 85 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

NYSE APD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,731. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.41 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.78. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

