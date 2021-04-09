Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 13,193 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,680,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

