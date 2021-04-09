Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

