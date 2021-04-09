SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.46.

Shares of AON stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $238.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

