SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys New Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

AIZ stock opened at $145.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $146.27.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.