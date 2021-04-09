SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1,458.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 133,473 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,647,000 after acquiring an additional 309,830 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,944,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

