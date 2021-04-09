SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $51,000 Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VeriSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign stock opened at $204.74 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.17.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

