SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $122.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

