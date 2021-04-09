SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

