SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.