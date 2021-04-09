Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

SQM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $53.54. 546,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,371. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,039,000 after buying an additional 1,578,370 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,435,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,691,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,954,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

