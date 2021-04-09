Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EVKIF stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

