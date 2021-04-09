Somerset Trust Co Has $439,000 Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in ICON Public by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ICON Public by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ICLR. UBS Group raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.42.

ICLR stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,034. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public Limited has a 52 week low of $145.11 and a 52 week high of $223.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

