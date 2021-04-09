Somerset Trust Co Purchases 153 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,449,391. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $475.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

