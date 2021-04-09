Somerset Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

