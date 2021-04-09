Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 64.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $845,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Park Capital Group bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,335,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $201.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,244. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,431,994 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.44.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.