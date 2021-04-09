Sowa Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,587 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 89,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 103,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 22,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average is $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

