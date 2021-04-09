Sowa Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,377,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 411,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,415,000 after buying an additional 33,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.68. The company had a trading volume of 273,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.21. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

