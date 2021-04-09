SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,064,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.28. 15,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,078. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $120.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

