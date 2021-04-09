Spectiv (SIG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spectiv Coin Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

