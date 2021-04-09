Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Head to Head Comparison

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Spectrum Global Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $7.79 billion 2.01 $106.00 million $1.53 30.24 Spectrum Global Solutions $34.01 million 0.13 -$5.83 million N/A N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Spectrum Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 3.34% 1.21% 0.59% Spectrum Global Solutions -69.48% N/A -83.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Spectrum Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus price target of $49.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It also offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. Additionally, it provides ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Further, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers, retailers, and its website. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 34.7 million subscribers through Sirius XM and 6.3 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system (DAS), small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides network systems design, site acquisition, asset audit, architectural and engineering, program management, construction management and inspection, construction, installation, maintenance, and other technical services, as well as in-field design, computer aided design, and drawing services; and fiber and DAS deployments for facilities and outdoor environments. In addition, it offers outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Further, the company is involved in the structured cabling and next-generation DAS design and installation activities that supports voice, data, video, security, and multimedia systems within commercial office buildings, multi-building campus environments, high-rise buildings, data centers, and other structures. The company is based in Longwood, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.