Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $76.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.07. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,209. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.