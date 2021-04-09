Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $310.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPOT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.25.

NYSE SPOT opened at $280.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.69. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $126.50 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

