Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 1,895.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,012 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 488.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 712,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 253,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 136,494 shares during the period. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

MBIO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.36. 34,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

