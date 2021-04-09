Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

