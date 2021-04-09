Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $433,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 899,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,487,492. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $343.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

