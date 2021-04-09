Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $299,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,687,442 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

