Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases 1,385 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $65,044,749. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $675.79. 292,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,260,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $674.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.42 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $648.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,373.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

