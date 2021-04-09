Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,539 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 246,467 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Seaport Global Securities lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

AAL opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.