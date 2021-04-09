Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 51,824 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,824 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 51,999 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WYND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $64.56 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -537.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

