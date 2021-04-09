Stantec (TSE:STN) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.90.

Shares of STN stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$55.41. 69,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,100. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.31. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$36.60 and a twelve month high of C$55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$876.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total value of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$424,219.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

