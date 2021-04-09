Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.52.

SBLK opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

