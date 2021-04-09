Starbase Trading Down 10.1% This Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $675,708.70 and $2,725.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.11 or 0.00622183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00032807 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

