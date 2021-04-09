Starname One Day Trading Volume Tops $187,655.00 (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Starname has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $187,655.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00055501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00084809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00629374 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00037534 BTC.

Starname Profile

IOV is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

