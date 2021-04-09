Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $2.04. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 265,891 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $156.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Connect stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,441 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.35% of Steel Connect worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

