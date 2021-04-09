Stifel Financial Corp Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 77,997 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,849,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $31.51 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $203,316.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,792 shares of company stock worth $4,232,953. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

