Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $962,000 Investment in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 53,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTVE. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTVE. Robert W. Baird cut Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of PTVE opened at $14.40 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

