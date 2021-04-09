Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Given New $77.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.71. 17,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,895,044.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,378 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 949.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

