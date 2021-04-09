Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Schnitzer Steel Industries Put Options (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 595 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 892% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

Shares of SCHN opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,429,000 after purchasing an additional 241,076 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,023,000 after purchasing an additional 248,157 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 815,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 46,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 306,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

