Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Stratec alerts:

Shares of ETR SBS opened at €113.60 ($133.65) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93. Stratec has a 52 week low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 52 week high of €145.00 ($170.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €116.30 and its 200 day moving average is €121.27. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.