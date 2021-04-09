Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of ETR SBS opened at €113.60 ($133.65) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93. Stratec has a 52 week low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 52 week high of €145.00 ($170.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €116.30 and its 200 day moving average is €121.27. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28.

Stratec Company Profile

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit