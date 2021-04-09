Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on SUBCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Subsea 7 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,011. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

