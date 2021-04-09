Summit Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,826. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.14. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $132.96.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.