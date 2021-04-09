Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.85. 90,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,532. The firm has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.99 and a 200 day moving average of $198.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $221.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.33.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

