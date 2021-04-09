Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.36. 38,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,951. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

