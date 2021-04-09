Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $167.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,138. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $169.47. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

