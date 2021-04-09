Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 369 ($4.82) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 313 ($4.09).
Shares of LON SUMO traded up GBX 10.57 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 379.07 ($4.95). 595,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,048. The firm has a market cap of £649.17 million and a PE ratio of 379.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 301.44. Sumo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
About Sumo Group
Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.
