Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 369 ($4.82) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 313 ($4.09).

Shares of LON SUMO traded up GBX 10.57 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 379.07 ($4.95). 595,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,048. The firm has a market cap of £649.17 million and a PE ratio of 379.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 301.44. Sumo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other Sumo Group news, insider David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of Sumo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15).

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

