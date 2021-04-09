Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,348,000 after purchasing an additional 364,666 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Sun Communities by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $153.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 97.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $115.77 and a 12 month high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

