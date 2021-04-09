Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,707,000 after buying an additional 78,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $13,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

