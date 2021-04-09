Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $56.22

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.22, but opened at $57.50. Sunrun shares last traded at $57.61, with a volume of 16,298 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.84 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 311,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,764,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,767,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

